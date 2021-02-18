Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of BRC opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Brady by 168.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

