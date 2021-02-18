BP (LON:BP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BP from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 360.29 ($4.71).

LON BP opened at GBX 280.60 ($3.67) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 246.21. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63).

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

