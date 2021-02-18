Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 115.7% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.44 million and $47,813.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00063147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.35 or 0.00864618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00030504 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.07 or 0.05044947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

BNTY is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

