Boston Partners Sells 8,973 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in GP Strategies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

GPX opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. GP Strategies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

