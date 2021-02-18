Boston Partners Sells 481 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

NYSE AYI opened at $122.11 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

