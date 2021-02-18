Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of -949.05 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

