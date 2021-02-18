Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

