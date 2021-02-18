Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

