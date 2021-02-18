Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,258.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from improving bookings. The re-opening of economy is contributing well to the company's bookings. Further, its strong efforts toward ramping up the merchant business are major positives. Additionally, its expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which are expected to help it in navigating through the current crisis scenario. Further, growing alternative accommodation business and strengthening flight capabilities are other positives. However, disruptions in the travel industry caused by coronavirus remain major headwinds. Moreover, the current pandemic situation is likely to persist as a headwind in the near term. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,970.20.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,233.77 on Monday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,934.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booking by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

