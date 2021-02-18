Bondly Hits Market Capitalization of $70.45 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 81% against the US dollar. One Bondly token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $70.45 million and $10.02 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bondly

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

Bondly Token Trading

Bondly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

