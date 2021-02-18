Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,881.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOLIF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.