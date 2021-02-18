Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BOWFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

