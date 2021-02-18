BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:BMPG) Trading 0.7% Higher

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:BMPG) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66). 36,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 33,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.63).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.15.

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth Company Profile (LON:BMPG)

BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfoliowas formed in April 2008 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.