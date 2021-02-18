BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $1,850.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNSWF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,852.50.

CNSWF opened at $1,331.31 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $746.28 and a 1-year high of $1,387.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,202.09.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

