BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BCI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 297 ($3.88). 18,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,458. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.40 ($4.67). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of £305.27 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) alerts:

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.