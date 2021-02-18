BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON BCI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 297 ($3.88). 18,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,458. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.50 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.40 ($4.67). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of £305.27 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45.
