Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.60

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.60 ($0.40), but opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Blue Planet Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 35,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

