Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BXMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
