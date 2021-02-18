Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

