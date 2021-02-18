BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Shares Gap Down to $180.00

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35), but opened at GBX 174 ($2.27). BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 5,588 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.73%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

