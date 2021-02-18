BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.05% of MarketAxess worth $1,960,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $535.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

