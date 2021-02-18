BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,036,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $294,000.

IUSB opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

