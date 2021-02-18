BlackRock Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,398,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,554,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

