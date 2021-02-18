BlackRock Inc. Has $1.51 Billion Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of Qorvo worth $1,507,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qorvo by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.10. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

