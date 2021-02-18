BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,901,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,159,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

