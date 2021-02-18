BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,073,553 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.49% of Pinterest worth $1,829,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,751,802 shares of company stock valued at $123,103,846.

PINS stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

