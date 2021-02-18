Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to a positive rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1,782.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Black Knight by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.