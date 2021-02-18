BitTube Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $20,214.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.74 or 0.00497604 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001497 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.