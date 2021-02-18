BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.40 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. BitCore has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $1,482.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCore has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,175.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.68 or 0.03685009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.84 or 0.00442425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.70 or 0.01364035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.10 or 0.00508090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.00474726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00331438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,538,879 coins and its circulating supply is 18,037,920 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

