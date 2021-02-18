Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 75% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $26.09 or 0.00050747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $457.00 million and approximately $89.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00316529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00155115 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.