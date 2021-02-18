Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.51 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $355.19 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $19.12 or 0.00036653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,175.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $711.70 or 0.01364035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.00474726 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003836 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.