BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,337,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,193,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.