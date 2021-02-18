BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,337,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,193,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

