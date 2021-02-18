Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $278.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.91. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

