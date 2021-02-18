Bill Rhodes Sells 450,000 Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) insider Bill Rhodes sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19), for a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Bill Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Bill Rhodes sold 300,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17).

Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 92.75 ($1.21) on Thursday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a market capitalization of £167.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.53.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

