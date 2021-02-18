Bill Rhodes Sells 300,000 Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) insider Bill Rhodes sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17).

LON:ODX opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of £171.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.53.

About Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

