BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,734,000 after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 352,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,419,000.

NYSE BHP opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

