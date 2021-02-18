BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.