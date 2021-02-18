BHP Group (BHP.AX) (ASX:BHP) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

BHP Group (BHP.AX) (ASX:BHP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2979 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group (BHP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get BHP Group (BHP.AX) alerts:

BHP Group (BHP.AX) Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group (BHP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group (BHP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.