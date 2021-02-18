Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,190 shares of company stock worth $7,353,106. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.05. 13,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,730. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.47.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. DA Davidson lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.