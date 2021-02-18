BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.00891035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045372 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.94 or 0.05033136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017629 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.