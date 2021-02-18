Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 419,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.34 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

