Beowulf (BWF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,187.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $119,187.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

