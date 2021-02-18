Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,392.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638,719 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,923,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after buying an additional 106,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

