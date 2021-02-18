Bell Bank Makes New $218,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Square stock opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

