Bell Bank Buys Shares of 2,420 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock opened at $215.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.