Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $495.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.00 million. Belden reported sales of $463.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

NYSE:BDC opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

