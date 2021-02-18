Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BCEKF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCEKF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.