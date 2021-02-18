BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.90

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 2010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

BESIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

