Basswood Capital Management, L Purchases 10,507 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

