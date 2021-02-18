Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 697 ($9.11).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

LON BDEV traded up GBX 2.61 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 682.61 ($8.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,620. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.20 ($11.62). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 685.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 586.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

