Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.