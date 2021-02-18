Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BDRFY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 3,000,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,582. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

